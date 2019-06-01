Kids Fishing Derby swims through weekend

Dozens of people gathered on Thursday to watch volunteers use a giant hose to pour fish into Lampe Creek.

Over the past 30 years, the Kids’ Fishing Derby has offered thousands of children a chance to catch a fish.

Organizers say the event draws 1,500 children to catch fish that weigh as much as 6 pounds.

The event requires 200 volunteers to help run concessions and to plant, weigh, clean and recover fish.

Because of the numbers involved, preregistration is required.

This year the derby is featuring more big fish and has added better prizes, trophies and gifts.

As volunteers were pouring fish into the creek, they were able to see some of the tagged fish, which will net a prize for the lucky angler.

Raffle tickets are going to be onsale at the event with six tickets for $5 or a buck each.

Grand raffle prizes include a two-seat kids’ go-kart, a tandem fishing kayak, a HomComfort Smartfire wood pellet grill from AJ Stoves and a $300 gift card from Sportsmans Warehouse.

All prizes, tackle, bait and fish were funded with donations from residents or businesses.

Raffle ticket sales are a key way the organization funds the fishing derby.

The chance of showers will decrease today and Sunday with otherwise mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.