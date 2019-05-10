Kids Fishing Derby June 1, 2

Each year the Kids’ Fishing Derby provides thousands of kids with the unique opportunity to experience the fun of fishing and to gain an appreciation for a life-long, healthy activity away from video games and computer screens.

The 30th annual Kids’ Fishing Derby will take place at Lampe Park on June 1 and 2 in Gardnerville. This two-day event annually draws 1,500 kids to catch fish that can exceed 6 pounds in weight.

This is a free event for all kids ages 3-12. Pre-registration is required for one of the seven time slots. Registration forms and session tickets are available in the Walgreen’s parking lot every Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Accolades Trophies during business hours Monday through Friday, and also via email at KFDVolunteers@aol.com. For registration questions contact Heather Gertsch at 775-684-9018 or heather_gertsch@yahoo.com.

You can also volunteer to help out at the Derby. Each year more than 200-plus volunteers help the kids fish, to weigh fish, run concessions, set up/tear down, clean fish, plant and recover fish.

But if you don’t like touching fish, volunteers are needed in other areas such as registration, food serving, tackle and loaner pole station and gate keeper.

Volunteer registration forms are available at the Community Center, Accolades Trophies during business hours Monday through Friday and in the Walgreen’s parking lot every Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Forms are also available via email at KFDVolunteers@aol.com. For questions, call Laura Lonero-Ramirez at 775-430-0592 or lauralnr1@gmail.com. In appreciation for their efforts, volunteers receive a free derby hat, updated each year and a free lunch for those who volunteer for two sessions minimum.

To celebrate this anniversary, we’re increasing the numbers of large fish for the kids to catch. We have also added bigger and better prizes, trophies and gifts for the kids to enjoy. Bring the whole family and purchase breakfast or enjoy a good lunch while watching the kids catch these fish.

Prizes will also be awarded for tagged fish and for the largest fish caught during each session. Special accommodations are made during the fourth session on Saturday for our special needs participants.

The sale of raffle tickets is a big reason we’re able to keep this event free for the kids. Raffle tickets are 6 tickets for $5 or $1 apiece. This year’s grand raffle prizes include a 2-seater kids go-kart, a tandem fishing kayak, a HomComfort Smartfire wood pellet grill from AJ Stoves and a $300 gift card from Sportsman’s Warehouse.

We also have many other prizes that will be won during the Derby. All prizes, tackle, bait, and fish are funded with donations from businesses and individuals in our community. To learn more about the Derby’s sponsorship program, contact Steve Hamilton at 775-392-3579 or sctawhamilton@aol.com.