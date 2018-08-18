Kellenbergers celebrate 50th anniversary

Gardnerville residents Rick and Lil Kellenberger celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Lake Tahoe on Friday.

Rick said he met Lil through his sister while he was in the U.S. Air Force.

"I came home from overseas in Europe with the Air Force after three years and my sister wrote me and said 'I have someone I want you to meet.'"

After two weeks at home Rick gave Lil an engagement ring before returning to finish out his term.

"I got out of the service on Aug. 10 and we got married on Aug. 17," he said.

The couple's sons helped celebrate their anniversary.