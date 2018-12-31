Karpel new NPA executive director

The Nevada Press Association has engaged Karpel Public Affairs to manage the organizations' affairs beginning Jan. 1.

KPA President Richard Karpel will serve as association executive director, replacing Barry Smith, who retired in October.

The company is an association management company specializing in public policy and advocacy services. It will relocate to Nevada from its current office in the Washington, D.C., area to accept the new assignment with the association. It also plans to change its name; it has been known as American PressWorks since it was founded in 1997.

Prior to assuming ownership of American PressWorks in 2017, Karpel served as the chief staff officer of several trade associations and professional societies, including the Association of Alternative Newsmedia and the American Society of News Editors. He has a business degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, and a law degree from the Chicago-Kent College of Law.

"We are thrilled to be moving to Nevada to manage NPA," Karpel said. "I am passionate about open government and great journalism, and feel extraordinarily fortunate to have the opportunity to work with news organizations in the state to pursue both of those passions."

The appointment, which was approved unanimously by the Nevada Press Association Board of Directors on Dec. 18, concludes a national search for a new executive director that was launched this summer.

"The Nevada Press Association could not have found a better person to lead the organization than Richard Karpel," Association Board President Glenn Cook said. "Richard's experience leading news industry trade groups will ensure the NPA remains an influential voice and a powerful advocate for Nevadans' right to know," said Cook, the executive editor and vice president for news at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"Richard comes to Nevada with exemplary qualifications, and we are fortunate to have him joining us in the ongoing efforts to support local journalists and the fight for government transparency here in the Silver State," said NPA board member Peggy Santoro, content strategist for the Reno Gazette-Journal. "A robust local press had never been more critical to protecting the rights and freedoms we enjoy, and I know Richard will be a great leader in guiding the Nevada Press Association as it supports Nevada journalism."

KPA will continue to represent the Public Notice Resource Center and American Court and Commercial Newspapers.