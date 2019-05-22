Karen Lamb named remarkable teacher

A 2000 graduate of Douglas High School, Karen Lamb came back to teach at her alma mater in 2006.

On Tuesday, Lamb was named most remarkable teacher at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Since then the English teacher has coordinated the high school’s leadership program.

Lamb was named top teacher-mentor at Tuesday’s Remarkable Women celebration at the Carson Valley Inn.

“She is a remarkable teacher (who) goes above and beyond for any child,” one nominator wrote. “She is the Leadership and English teacher at Douglas High, and is so inspirational. Her smile lights up a room.”

Lamb was born and raised in Douglas County. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 2005 with a bachelor of arts degree in English and secondary education, and student taught at Douglas.

“She makes herself available at any time for students and parents,” nominators said. “She has accomplished a lot and almost finished with her master’s. She never stops going. She is uplifting, courageous, caring, strong and funny.”

As director of student activities at the high school, Lamb is key in helping students organize Prom, Mr. DHS, graduation and other events at the school.

“She deserves this award and many others she truly is a staple at that school and for our community,” nominators concluded.