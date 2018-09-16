Kahle hosts senior health fair

The Douglas County Senior Center will be hosting Active Living Health Fair 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 19 at the Kahle Community Center, 236 Kingsbury Grade Road, Stateline.

The Health Fair is designed to provide the community with an expanded awareness of Health Care providers and services in our community and an opportunity to address individual concerns first hand with Health Care professionals.

The health fair will run from 8 a.m.-noon. Some health services will be provided for free or low cost. Douglas County Community Health Services also will be available for flu shots.

