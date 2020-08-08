K-9s gather for Johnson Lane Dog Park opening

Dogs gather at one of the trees in the new Johnson Lane Dog Park on Monday morning

Pam Ludwig/Special to The R-C

It was a dog day morning on Monday as Douglas County opened the gate to the new Johnson Lane Dog Park.

The new park has been discussed for more than a century in dog years since it was first proposed in 2002.

The $200,000 park was paid for from residential construction tax money specifically set aside for park improvements.

“Thank you … for putting this great park here in our county,” resident Pam Ludwig said. “The new dog park on Stephanie Lane is great. We had a great time and there were so many wonderful dogs and parents. What a great place to spend a morning with your favorite four-legged friend(s). Our pups Marin, who is 2 1/2, and Maddy, who is 7 had a ball.

Ludwig said dogs ranging in age from 1-16 attended Monday’s opening.

Johnson Lane columnist John Hefner sent a note to the Douglas County Parks Department thanking them on behalf of his neighborhood and Chevy.

“On behalf of the Johnson Lane Community, thank you and the staff for all you have done to significantly improve the park and bring a dog park here,” he said. “This morning it was being used as soon as the lock came off the gate. Everyone has remarked about how nice it turned out.”

Hefner said that when the trees mature, the park is going to be even nicer.