Just a few businesses serving north valley

Welcome to 2018! I would like to exchange my experiences at a few businesses that operate here in our neighborhood. They all offer something specialized and each provide a high level of service to their customers. I am sure there are others in the community that are deserving of recognition as well. Please send any recommendations to the email below and I will be sure to let the community know of their existence. One of the purposes of the Journal is to let you the community know about what is offered. I firmly believe in supporting local business as they contribute directly to our community. You don't have to drive to Reno or Carson to find outstanding service it is right here in your own backyard.

I would like to welcome Run, Rattle and Roll into the community. They provide an indoor playground for children under the age of 12. It provides over 10,000 square feet of area which includes a race track, huge playground gym and a party room for birthdays. The cost is $13.50 a visit. You can purchase a 10-visit punch card for $85 or unlimited visits for a year for $350 a year. As a grandparent of three I think it is very reasonable for the hours of play the children get. All the equipment is padded and constantly cleaned. The kids get worn out by the end of the day. Seeing the smile on my 3-year-old grandson's face when he runs in the door makes it worth it to me. You can visit them online by going to http://runrattleroll.com/ or call 775 392-0078. Let's support them as our kids and grandkids deserve a place like this in our community.

Finding a good honest mechanic can be a challenge sometimes. This is especially true for boat owners. Award Quality Speed and Marine works on both cars and boats. Ward or "Bummer" is the owner and mechanic. Check out the Yelp reviews and you will see why people come from as far away as Sacramento for repairs to their boats. Many will remember when he was located down on Industrial in Gardnerville but he relocated to Johnson Lane a little over a year ago. The shop is located at 2562 Silver State Pkwy C Ste 2, Minden. Call (775) 690-3483. Bummer can handle any issue with your boat from hull repair, engine repair to seasonal maintenance. The rates are reasonable and cheap insurance. If you plan on going on the water this year now is the time to get it in and ready.

Sometime back in October I was on my way to Home Depot for something I needed to repair my chain link gate. While driving down Johnson Lane I looked over and saw Florence Fences sign. I thought "Hey, I bet they have exactly what I need." At times I limit myself to Home Depot when I really shouldn't. Florence had what I needed and it was cheaper and better quality than the big box store. The big surprise was while I was waiting I notice they had a target stand for sale. The stand was $34, included the angle iron, furring strips, targets and binder clips. Everything you need in a portable stand. They have them in three different colors, green, black and red. I was so impressed I bought two more as Christmas gifts! It was a reminder to me that I need to go window shopping to see what others offer in our neighborhood. Also, Florence Fence is always advertising for fence installers. The work they do can be seen all over and it is top quality. You can visit them on the web at http://www.florencefenceinc.com/ or at 2597 Nowlin Road Minden, 89423.

Now for an update on the Dog Park for the Johnson Lane Park. According to Scott Morgan the Director for the Parks and Recreation Department, the dog park is No. 9 on the departments priority list. I do not believe they are required to go in sequence. The department is planning on recycling the turf from the high school football field when it gets replaced later this year. He was not able to provide a start date for the project. The next Parks commission meeting is 6 p.m. Feb. 6. It is to be held up at the Lake in February as they alternate the meeting locations. The actual meeting location has not been determined as of yet but I am told it will either be at the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority 169 Highway 50, Stateline or Kahle Community Center, 236 Kingsbury Grade. If you have any recommendations or questions I would recommend you attend the meeting. Please be patient as these meetings are not action movies by any standard.

Finally, I will wrap up with a reminder to join Nextdoor.com for the Johnson Lane area. There are a few events posted there that you maybe interested in attending. Feb. 6 will be a meet and greet for any Cigar aficionados at the Carson Cigar Company at 7 p.m. Echo 6 Gunwork's and Training is offering a CCW on the 10th for $80 contact Jeff Herbert at echo6training@gmail.com, or by phone or text at 775-468-6874 since space is limited.

A fundraiser is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Community Center for Austin House which is an emergency shelter for kids. Tickets begin at $60 and include a BBQ dinner, music and dancing. All funds go to support the shelter.

Have a great 2018!

Please send any announcements or organization information to Johnsonlanejournal@outlook.com.