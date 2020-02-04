Jury finds man innocent of child abuse

A North Carolina man was acquitted on two counts of child abuse by a Minden jury last week.

Christian Jay Sharpsteen was found innocent, according to the Court Clerk’s Office.

After Sharpsteen took the stand in his own defense on Thursday both the prosecution and the defense rested.

Jurors deliberated on Friday before returning the verdict.

The 13-year-old victim testified on Tuesday that his stepfather had him hold a pistol to his head to teach him that suicide wasn’t a joke.

The Gardnerville boy was 12 when Sharpsteen allegedly also had him write his name on one bullet and “dad” on another.

Prosecutor Matt Johnson showed the jury the bullet with the boy’s name on it and then called the boy to the stand.