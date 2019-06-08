June shaping up to be a busy month

Just a look at some of the events happening in the next week.

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. (arrival time may be subject to change) – Reno Airport

The first “Honor Flight Nevada Homecoming” of the year is returning from Washington, D.C. on Sunday. “Honor Flight Network” is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. “Honor Flights” transport America’s Veterans to the nation’s capital by commercial jet for a two-day trip where they will share personal experiences and visit memorials dedicated to honor their service. The program began to celebrate World War II veterans however, in recent years has expanded to also include those who served in Korean and Vietnam Wars.

In order for Honor Flight Network to achieve this goal, guardians (usually a family member) also fly free with the veterans providing assistance and helping them have a safe, memorable and rewarding experience. The trip concludes with a banquet in their honor. Local quilting groups design and present honorees with beautiful, patriotic, quality hand-sewn quilts with the veteran’s name and the branch of military service for each of the 70 plus participants on a flight. These become a touching personal memento that the veterans can treasure the rest of their lives. You won’t want to miss the heartwarming sight of welcoming our happy veterans’ home in Reno this Sunday.

Tuesday, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Come paint Kindness Bells on the second Tuesday of each month at Partnership of Community Resources. No Charge to participate. These lovely painted bells are then hung throughout Douglas County. Partnership Douglas County1517 Church St., Gardnerville. Questions: 782-8611 or 782-5434

Thursday, 6:30 -8 p.m. Old West Trio

Enjoy the Old West Trio, recipients of the 2011 Western Duo/Group of the Year, performing classic western music. Supported by a grant from Nevada Arts Council. Admission for those 17 and older is $15, Friends of Dangberg members are $10, 16 and younger are free. Tickets available at dangberg.eventbrite.com while they last. Bring your own seating, service animals only, please. Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park, 1450 Hwy 88, Minden. Information 783-9417.

Friday, 11-11:30 a.m. History Talk

“The Early Years of Mormon Station.” Join park staff for a talk on the settlement and development of Mormon Station. Get some insight into what life was like for the early settlers that called this place home. The talk focuses on the 1850s, and how Mormon Station grew from a remote trading station to a bustling community over the span of a few years. This event is free to the public.

June 15, Genoa Community Garage Sale 2019

Don’t miss this once a year sale at the homes of local residents. Community Garage Sale Map and Participant List will be available.

June 15. Guided Walk to the Hanging Tree from 11 a.m.-noon.

The public is invited to join a Mormon Station park interpreter for a guided walk to the infamous “hanging tree,” and hear the tragic story of how “Nevada justice” was carried out here in 1897. This approximately one-mile roundtrip guided walk will primarily follow Genoa Lane. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable footwear and bring water.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com