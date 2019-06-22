June contest draws more than a dozen entries

The newest members of the Carson Valley Photo Club saw a flash of success as the June contest winners.

The winner captured everyday objects in accordance the contest theme.

“Our judge, Mary Kay Kaluza, did an outstanding job with 19 entries,” President Nancy Hulsey said.

First place went to Pamela Sauer for her photo called, “Turmoil,” of egg beaters churning water.

Second place went to Tom Keller with his back-lit photograph titled, “Austrian Rock Salt and Lead Crystal.”

Third place, to Deena Reagan, with her entry titled, “Food.”

“Our presenter for June was retired wildlife biologist Larry Neel,” Hulsey said. “His presentation was on his personal ‘work flow’ and photo enhancing techniques. Thank you, Larry, for a very fun and informative presentation.”

Neel uses Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Google’s Nic Suites, which is now a free program, and Topaz Labs black and white program.

He recommended de-noising early in editing.

He also showed us how to use High Dynamic Range to enhance shadows and highlights.

Carson Valley Photo Club meets 6:30 p.m. July 12 at the United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Road, Gardnerville.

For more information call 782-0042.