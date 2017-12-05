Judicial building expansion $31.6 million

A $31.6 million proposal to expand the Douglas County Judicial & Law Enforcement Building is scheduled to go before county commissioners on Thursday.

County judicial officials are proposing renovating and expanding the current site, according to Reno firm TSK Architects.

According to estimates prepared for Thursday's meeting, adding 30,000 square feet to the 35-year-old building will cost $13.5 million. Renovating 25,000 square feet is estimated to cost $6.8 million, while a 70,000-square-foot parking structure would cost $4 million.

According to a report by county Project Manager Scott McCullough, the county and TSK are proposing to keep the existing building as the county's judicial component, along with the district attorney, court clerks and other related structures.

"Sheriff operations would move to an addition to the existing building," McCullough said. "The target for the project would be the 65,000 population mark."

McCullough said the parking garage remains part of the project.

According to the Nevada Demographer, Douglas County's population is forecast to reach 51,631 people by 2036. At the population growth rate predicted it would require half a century to reach 65,000 people.

The building, located at 1038 Buckeye Road, opened in 1982 with an expected 20-25 years of service. The two-story building originally included an open lobby area, several waiting areas, a two-story atrium and an exercise area. Over the years those areas have been remodeled to maximize existing space, but the building is still about 35 percent undersized, according to a memo provided by the county.

East Fork Township has been qualified for a second justice of the peace for about a decade. Due to the economy and lack of room, that plan has been rejected every two years.