Judges honor Tahoe justice with lifetime achievement award

Nevada’s judges of limited jurisdiction came together virtually to honor Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson who received the association’s lifetime achievement award for 2020.

Glasson is Douglas County’s longest serving judge.

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Krolicki and Glasson’s neighbor admitted he’d voted for the judge four times, since he was the sole candidate for the office.

Retired East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins said Glasson insisted his way into McGeorge School of Law.

“He never got an acceptance letter, so he just showed up there and told them he was ready to start school,” Perkins related. “They threw up all these bureaucratic barriers and finally told him he had to leave. He said ‘I can’t go anywhere, I’ve got to go to law school.’”

Perkins said Glasson’s work has always been faithful to the core principal of government by laws and due process.

“He developed a keen sense of what’s supposed to happen in a courtroom,” Perkins said.

He said Glasson is a loyal friend and colleague, who has aided fellow judges all over the state.

Senior Carson City Judge John Tatro said he has served with Glasson on several committees related to the association.

He said that Glasson was dedicated to the association and the judiciary.

Glasson presented the award to Tatro in 2016, although the Carson judge pointed out there appeared to be a few parts missing. He also shared with the group that when it’s time to start court, staff press a button and in the chambers a rooster crows three times.

First elected in 2000, he is only the fourth person to serve in the seat since the township’s creation in 1947.

He moved to Lake Tahoe the day after he graduated high school on the San Francisco Peninsula. He left the area to attend college and McGeorge School of Law. He has served as president of the organization that honored him, which represents all justice court and municipal court judges in Nevada, and is the largest judicial organization in the state.