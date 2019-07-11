Judges delay two trials set for this month

Two trials scheduled for July were vacated this week, delaying but not reducing the anticipated busy schedule for this year.

A trial scheduled to begin on Tuesday was delayed until Nov. 19.

Defendant John Hamrick, 33, is denying a felony domestic battery charge.

When he appeared in late April he invoked his right to a speedy trial. However, he waived that right on Monday and indicated he wanted to hire his own attorney.

On Tuesday, a July 25 trial set for Bob Hoyopatubbi was delayed after attorney Matthew Ence withdrew from the case because he also represented a witness.

Hoyopatubbi is accused of transporting a controlled substance after he allegedly showed deputies 200 small marijuana plants in a trailer on his property in May 2018.

He is denying the charges.

District Judge Tod Young appointed defense attorney Brian Filter to take over for Ence.

Young said Filter, a former Douglas County prosecutor, will take over as the fourth contract public defender on Aug. 1.

Hoyapatubbi’s trail was set for Sept. 29.