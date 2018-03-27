Carson Valley musician wins $1,000 grant

Carson Valley musician Todd R. Green was awarded a $1,000 Jackpot grant from the Nevada Arts Council.

Green received the grant to conduct a lecture and hands-on demonstration of string, flute and percussion instruments from different parts of the world.

"This teaching project will be attended by approximately 1,000 students in grades 6-12, as well as local senior citizens," according to the announcement.

Selections were made on March 12 by a panel of specialists, according to the state.

The fourth quarter Jackpot review panel was chaired by arts council board member Annie Zucker.

Members included Las Vegan Bobbie Ann Howell, visual arts; Reno resident Tami Shelton, arts learning & dance; Las Vegan Beverly Patton, music and Reno resident McKenzi Swinehart in theatre. The Nevada Arts Council board of directors made final approval of the grants at its March 26 meeting.

Green started studying guitar at 10 years old, according to his web site.

He has been performing original music professional since he was 15. He studied composition and arrangement at the Berklee College of Music, in Boston, Mass.

He performs nationally as a multi-instrumental solo artist in the college and fine arts markets. Frequently, along with his concerts, he conducts college master classes and interactive school clinics and assemblies. His columns on improvisation have been published in "Fingerstyle Guitar Magazine."

He has lived in Carson Valley since 2001, and performs as a solo artist, according to his website.