Johnson Lane gets own Little Library

The fact that I have your attention right now tells me that you are a reader. Perhaps you like the actual feel of the paper in your hands while you are enjoying your morning coffee or sitting in front of a computer screen or have a tablet in your hand, this one is for you. Without you, this media would not exist, so I thank you. In today’s world of immediate attention on social forums and other electronic media getting information out can be a real challenge. Most of those pages are based on the “here and now,” the latest tragedy; be it a shooting, car crash or a reckless driver who has upset the entire community by driving in the left lane for 8 miles.

Well let me tell you about a recent discovery right here in our little community. I was picking up my mail a few weeks ago and noticed a new feature. Someone in the name of the White Family had gone through great effort to install a “Little Free Library” stand at our mailboxes at Stephanie and East Valley.

The concept is simple you pass on your books that you have enjoyed to others via this community library box. You are welcome to exchange your book with another or even just grab one without trading. There does not appear to be any limits on subject matter. You can get autobiographies, drama, fiction or non-fiction. Even coloring books for the youngsters.

There is another one in Wildhorse which I have not visited myself but both of these libraries represent the best of our community. The willingness to share with our neighbors. There are more than 90,000 of these little free libraries across the United States.

Take a few minutes to go to this website to watch a video about how it works https://vimeo.com/72957294 or you can check them out at https://littlefreelibrary.org/. They have been doing this for more than 10 years and they have finally made it to our little postage stamp of the world. The Wildhorse library was installed in 2018 by Linda Roeck. According to Linda “Books fly through like crazy”. She has had books from as far as the east coast mailed to her for the library and by publishing companies. Although not many leave remarks there is a guest book so be sure to leave the host a thank you. Linda was inspired when she was visiting her son in Gardnerville and saw a Little Free Library. Soon after moving up from southern California she approached the home owners association for approval which came before she even finished her sentence. Thank you to the White Family and Linda Roeck for your contributions to our community.

You should notice some work being started on the Johnson Lane Dog Park in the near future. Parks and Recreation wanted to get the project approved one last time by the Board of Commissioners, which caused a delay. Scott Morgan tells me they have scheduled the walk about with his crews and we should be seeing some progress in September and October. I know they have recently redone the surfaces for the Tennis Courts and the Basketball Courts. Scott promises me that the fencing gutter will be fixed while they are redoing the landscaping and it is in the budget for the Dog Park.

Andrea Rajeski posted that there will be an End of Summer Luau at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Sept. 13. The cost will be $20 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:50 p.m. The entertainment will be provided by the Douglas Ukulele Group and Poly Nui will be performing dances from the islands of Hawaii, Tahiti & more. No need to fly to Hawaii when you can get it right here in our own backyard. Tickets are available at the Community Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville or you also can call 775-782-5500. Proceeds go to the Young at Heart Senior Citizen Club of Douglas County.

