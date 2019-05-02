Johnson Lane dog park starting to hunt

Years of collusion are about to come to a conclusion. On Tuesday, the Parks and Recreation Commission will consider a final proposal for the Johnson Lane Dog Park. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. This design provides numerous types of surfaces. The sod is the most the water system at the park can currently handle. There is ample artificial turf to help save sod for the important areas. There will also be a natural area for those that like it au Naturel. Additionally, there are plenty of drinking fountains for pups and owners and plenty of disposal locations.

The Johnson Lane community has been barking for a new dog park for at least two years. The dog park was priority number five on the Parks and Recreation departments list of projects for Johnson Lane Park. The list of projects was developed between 2012 and 2016 through a series of meetings of the community. The park had become run down, the playground equipment was unsafe and the picnic area was in disrepair.

Since 2012 we have seen marked improvements in the park’s infrastructure. We received a new bathroom, new playground equipment, new group area’s and tennis courts. These items have brought residents back to the park for recreation, which is its purpose.

All funds for these improvements came from the $1,000 fee imposed on new home construction. Those funds are restricted for use in the community where the homes were built and restricted for parks improvement. The funds can not be used for flood mitigation, road maintenance or other items, which we also desperately need in our community.

This new dog park will mean a lot to many of our residents. No more driving to Carson to visit the dog park. While some are comfortable allowing their pups to run through the sage brush many more are concerned about snakes and other harmful threats to their loved ones. Some owners will appreciate just having a spot to go sit in the shade while their pup socializes with others by sniffing nether regions.

For those who wish to express their opinions in support or against this will be your last opportunity to express your ideas to the Parks and Recreation Commission. So, I encourage you to be at their meeting at the Community Center across from Lampe Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m. For all those that have attended the previous meetings I would like to thank you for your encouragement as we work together to improve this place, we call home.

If you see a guy in a baseball hat with Smokey Bear on the front playing ball with a black lab/pit mix named Chevy make sure you stop and say hello! I will be on the bench enjoying the shade. I would like to express my gratitude to Scott Morgan, his staff and the members of the commission. Thank you for all your professional advice and support to this community.

Please send any announcements or organization information to Johnsonlanejournal@outlook.com.