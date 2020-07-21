Johnson Lane Dog Park opens Aug. 3

An Aug. 3 date has been set to throw out the first bone in honor of opening the new Johnson Lane Dog Park.

The Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department announced Tuesday that the new dog park will open.

The dog park boasts an acre of lawn, young newly planted shade trees, and water stations for thirsty dogs. Dog waste collection stations are also provided for dog owners to help keep the park clean after their dogs have had a call to nature.

“The Douglas County Parks Department is thrilled to open and welcome the community to the first official dog park in the Douglas County Parks system,” said Parks Superintendent Ryan Stanton. “The Douglas County Parks Department will also be operating and maintaining the Johnson Lane Dog Park to ensure all dogs and their owners will have an enjoyable experience at the park.”

For more information on the new dog park or any of the County parks, please contact the Parks Office at 775-782-9835.