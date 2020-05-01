Johnson Lane car parade May 9

On May 9 there will be a classic car cruise around Johnson Lane.

Anyone with a hot rod, classic cars is asked to meet at the Johnson Lane Park 9-9:30 a.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m.

Go to Facebook Johnson Lane Community Post and look for the event. It would be helpful for those participating to mark themselves as going.

Participants must following guidelines and maintain social distancing while at the park. Keeping 6 feet apart and not gathering together in groups of 10 or more. Families are encourage to ride in their vehicles together.

Bill Muerle has been in contact with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and residents hope they will provide an escort.

Send any announcements or organization information to Johnsonlanejournal@outlook.com.