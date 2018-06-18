Democratic women award scholarships

The Douglas County Democratic Women presented scholarships to this year's recipients at the June meeting. Scholarships were awarded to Ann Keasling from Douglas High School and Makena Snipes from Whittell High School, (recipient Simranjit Kaur from Douglas High School was not able to attend). All are outstanding students and active in the community and at school. Keasling plans to major in political science at Mills College and Snipes will study film production at Chapman College in Southern California.

Gardnerville resident graduates from Tufts University

Jocelyn Contreras of Gardnerville graduated from Tufts University on May 20 with a bachelor's degree in film & media studies cum laude during a university-wide commencement ceremony.

Wulstein earns a physics degree

Devynn Wulstein of Gardnerville graduated with a degree in physics from the University of San Diego

She graduated on May 27, according to the university.

Withrow on dean's list at Crookston

Gardnerville resident Jessica Withrow was named to the spring 2018 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Students named to the spring semester 2018 Deans List were recently announced by the Office of the Registrar at the.

Newton on dean's list at Champlain

Holiday Newton of Gardnerville, has been named to the Champlain College Dean's List for the Spring 2018 semester.

Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Newton is majoring in Professional Writing.

Worley on dean's list at Hartford

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Montrashay Worley of Gardnerville has been named to its Dean's List for Spring 2018.

Seidlitz on honor roll at Oklahoma

Minden resident Mallory Seidlitz was named to the Spring 2018 President's Honor Roll at Oklahoma City University