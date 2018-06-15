Jobs Peak repeater goes up in July

Valley residents who'd like an unobstructed view from the top of Jobs Peak have about a month before the U.S. Forest Service installs a repeater on the mountain.

District Ranger Irene Davidson said the repeater was approved in April and should be installed sometime in July.

Residents opposed the repeater, which they said would mar a site many Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe residents consider sacrosanct.

The Forest Service conducted an environmental analysis to erect a radio repeater on the landmark peak to improve radio communications.

According to the Forest Service, the repeater, shelter, solar panels and a 20-foot antenna would be helicoptered to the top of the mountain.

The shelter will be 5-feet square, according to the Forest Service.

Recommended Stories For You

According to the Forest Service, there are areas in the Carson Ranger District that do not have radio coverage. Radio specialists determined that Jobs Peak would be the best place for improved radio coverage. Solar panels would be placed next to the shelter to power the transmitter. No digging or other ground disturbance would be required.

Officials called the transmitter use minor, saying there is no circumstances warranting more analysis or documentation in an environmental analysis or an environmental impact statement.