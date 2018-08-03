Jesus said â€˜I am the Wayâ€™

Many people today are confused about life. They are asking many questions, looking for answers in a variety of places.

Where can I find the truth? How do I know the way? What is life all about? Who am I and do I have a purpose? Is there more to this life than meets the eye?

Jesus made a bold and definitive statement recorded in the book of John. John 14:6: Jesus said to him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the father except through me."

Just as important as what he said, is what he did not say. He did not say he was a way or part of the way, but the way. He did not say he was a truth or part of the truth, but the truth. He did not say he was a way of life or part of it, but the life. Therefore, the answers to the above questions are found in the person of Jesus Christ. John 1:4: "In him was life, and the life was the light of men."

Who is this Jesus? Col 1:15-19: "He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation. For by him all things were created that are in heaven and that are on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or principalities or powers. All things were created through him and for him. And he is before all things, and in him all things consist. And he is the head of the body, the church, who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in all things he may have the preeminence. For it pleased the father that in him all the fullness should dwell."

Col 2:8-10: "Beware lest anyone cheat you through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ. For in him dwells all the fullness of the Godhead bodily; and you are complete in him, who is the head of all principality and power."

The statement Jesus made must be dealt with. It cannot be ignored. Either Jesus or the apostle John was a liar, it was translated wrong or the statement is true. It must be one of the three. After we answer these questions we can proceed with the others. May the Lord bless and keep you.