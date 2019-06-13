Jazz Night benefit for Suicide Prevention Network

A benefit concert for the Suicide Prevention Network of Douglas County will be held June 22 from 5-8 p.m. in Genoa Town Park. Enjoy a taco bar dinner followed by an evening of jazz featuring vocalist Nicole Stromsoe and her band.

Stromsoe’s style is described as “an atmospheric blend of eclectic, old soul, jazz and blues,” with a voice that is “nourishing, sensual, and rich in quality.” She’ll be accompanied by Dorian Michael on guitar, Ken Hustad on bass, and Dean Giles on drums. Information can be found online at nicolestromsoe.com.

Dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. with the concert to follow. Plan to bring chairs and blankets for a picnic on the park lawn.

Tickets are $25 per person and offered to attendees ages 12 and older. A cash-only bar will be available for beer, wine, water, and sodas. No outside food or drinks are permitted.

A number of tickets will be available at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at the following locations:

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, 1320 U.S. 395 in Gardnerville

First American Title, 1663 U.S. 395, Suite 100 in Minden

Suicide Prevention Network, 1625 Highway 88 in Minden

Guild Mortgage, 4620 S. Carson Street No. 1 in Carson City

The event is hosted by Jeanne Koerner of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates-Koerner Home Team and Kyle Rush of Guild Mortgage. Both Koerner and Rush are inspired to give back to the community and they often throw parties for their clients, so the decision to “marry” those two inclinations into a benefit concert for SPN was a natural one.

“I have a heart for suicide prevention,” Koerner said. “Prevention is the best medicine… so many people have been affected by suicide and it touches so many more (lives) than anyone realizes. It’s a difficult thing to talk about, but we have to talk about difficult things.”

Genoa Town Park is located at 2285 Genoa St. Questions about the event can be directed to Koerner at 775-690-9184.

Established in 1999, SPN aims “to provide awareness, suicide prevention and support through education, advocacy, and intervention to residents of rural communities.” Learn more about the agency by logging onto spnawareness.org.

Wildflower Walks at Spooner Lake

A series of wildflower walks are scheduled at Spooner Lake State Park this month.

Participants will enjoy a two-hour stroll around the lake while learning about plant names, uses, and habitats. The area is home to over 100 colorful wildflower species.

Walks start at 10 a.m. and are scheduled on June 13, 15, 20, and 22. Entry into Spooner Lake State Park is $10 per vehicle; the wildflower walks are free.

Reservations are required as each walk is limited to 12 participants. To secure a spot, call Jill Hillenbrand at 775-831-0494 x221 or email ltnsp@parks.nv.gov.

Spooner Lake State Park is located 1/4-mile north of US-50 on State Route 28.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.