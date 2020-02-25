January Photo Club winners announced

The first meeting of 2020 of the Carson Valley Photo Club opened with suggestions for new ideas and many new members.

“We have many new members, new to photography, who want to learn everything possible,” spokeswoman Nancy Hulsey said. “We have many veteran photographers who have dug out their film cameras and want to brush up. The list is long with member’s ideas.”

The club discussed photography field trips for the upcoming year, including places within a three-hour drive were listed and night photography and light painting.

“It’s going to be a wild and busy year,” Hulsey said.

The photography club theme for the month of February is “Red in Food.”

January’s winning photos were Kim Steed and her photo of a snow squall “Snow Blanketing the Trees like a Quilt” for first place. Bart Owens took second place with “Winter’s Rosy Color” and Robin Grueninger’s “Winter Rainbows are Brighter” took third place.

The next meeting will be March 10. The club meets 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.