January is eagles month

January is the month of eagles in Douglas County with a bald eagle survey at Lake Tahoe on Friday and Eagles & Agriculture Jan. 25-28.

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is seeking volunteers to participate in its annual mid-winter bald eagle survey.

The organization has been conducting the survey since 2012. According to the institute, volunteers are paired up and stationed at more than two-dozen spots from 9 a.m. to noon around the Tahoe Basin.

"The eagle-counters tally and age any eagles they happen to see, and in recent years we usually get around 15-20," according to the institute.

The count is part of the National Midwinter Bald Eagle Survey that was initiated by the National Wildlife Federation in 1979. Over the years, the coordination of the national effort has changed hands a few times, and is currently managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

To sign up for the eagle count, visit http://www.tinsweb.org/bald-eagle-survey

As of Monday, there was still room on the Jan. 27 Eagles & Agriculture bus tour and luncheon.

Five tours are already sold out, including three birding tours, the owl prowl, and the Bently Ranch tour.

Also sold out are a guided hike of the River Fork Ranch and the photo workshop.

Seats are available for the annual Falconer's Dinner 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Carson Valley Inn. There is also room in the Jan. 25 opening reception and photo exhibit.

Reservations may be made at http://www.carsonvalleynv.org or by calling 782-8144.

Eagles arrive in Carson Valley during calving season. They scavenge afterbirth from the calves.

This is Eagles & Agriculture 16th year. It is a combined effort of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, UNR Cooperative Extension, The Nature Conservancy, Lahonton Audubon Society and Valley ranchers.