January in Carson Valley for the birds

The annual Eagles and Agriculture has already sold out four tours but there’s still plenty of room on the Ranch & Eagle Tour of Carson Valley.

The annual event is Jan. 23-26 and opens with a reception and photography exhibit at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Shutterbugs can still get a spot on the Jan. 25 photo workshop, with field exercise.

There are also spots available at the Falconer’s Dinner 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24. There will also be an Ins and Out of Agriculture on Jan. 25.

But for those who want a taste of the birding life a tad early, the 200th Audubon Bird Count opens the year on Jan. 5.

“The fall migration is pretty much done so the birds holding over in the valley will be at their maximum levels,” Birding Under Nevada Skies owner Jim Woods said. “The more experienced birders will be paired with the newer members.”

The event is sponsored by the Nature Conservancy and the Lahontan Audubon Society and Birding Under Nevada Skies.

Birders will meet 7 a.m. in Genoa at the River Fork Ranch Preserve Witt Hall for area assignment, coffee or tea with donuts.

Woods said there will be a potluck dinner at 5 p.m. for the final bird and specie count. That will be followed by a roundtable.

For information, contact Woods at jim.woods@charter.net or 775-720-7009

To sign up for Eagles and Agriculture, visit http://www.carsonvalley.org or call 782-8144.