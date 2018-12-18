January for the birds in Carson Valley

January is definitely bird month in Carson Valley, starting out with the Minden Christmas Bird Count and wrapping up with Eagles and Agriculture.

The Nature Conservancy and the Audubon Society will team up on 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 5 for the Christmas Bird Count.

Organized by Birding Under Nevada Skies owner Jim Woods, volunteers meet at the River Fork Ranch off Genoa Lane.

"We will be starting at the Whit Center on the River Fork Ranch with a coffee and donut kickoff and have a Mexican potluck tally dinner at 5 p.m. to wrap it up," Woods said.

Woods asked that volunteers contact him at jim.woods@charter.net or 775-720-7009.

Falconers will be gathering at the Topaz Lodge for the California Hawking Club Annual Meet Jan. 17-19.

Spectators are welcome to watch the raptors go through their paces.

For information, email hawkinhoffmans@yahoo.com

The annual Eagles and Agriculture is living up to its reputation of selling out early.

The opening reception and photography exhibit, falconer's dinner and one Saturday bus tour are all that's available as of Tuesday.

Sign up at http://www.carsonvalleynv.org for information or to sign up for one of the reports.