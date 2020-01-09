James family hosts Christmas Eve dinner for service member

On Dec. 24, the James family of Dresslerville gathered and had a huge dinner to honor Sgt. Dannon James.

James is a 2015 Douglas High School graduate, entering the U.S. Army in July 2015.

He is now stationed in Washington state, serving as a 25U Signal Support Systems Specialist.

He is the grandson of Ada James Johnson, the great-grandson of Alfred and Adele James, and the son of Gwen and Andrew Dunn, brother to Byron and Rori Fair, nephew to Gordon George, Travis Johnson, Darcy, Amanda, Elsa, and Judy James.

“We are all very proud of him,” Ada said.

James is the great-great-grandson of Roma James, who served in the U.S. Army in World War I. James’ great-grandfather Alfred served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cavalier attack transport during the Korean War. Alfred’s brother Kenneth James served in the Navy as a submariner from 1943 to 1951. Alfred’s other brother Cpl. Steven James served in an artillery battalion in Korea from 1952 to 1953; Steven’s son Edmund served four years in the Army Airborne, and Steven’s other son Gary Grant James served four years in the Army and four years in the Marines. Alfred’s uncle was Wilbur Frank, U.S. Army, killed in action at Mindanao in the Philippine Islands during World War II.

James’ second cousin, Lance Cpl. Richard R. James, served in the Fifth Marine Division in Vietnam. Dannon’s cousin Jamie Henry, also a Douglas High graduate, served in the Army from 2008 to 2016 as a 92Y Unit Supply Specialist. Dannon’s fourth cousin, Staff Sgt. Jordan Cruz, also a Douglas graduate, joined the Army in 2013 and is serving as a 19D Cavalry Scout during his three-year tour in Germany.