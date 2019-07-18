Jacques the Magician big summer reading finish at Public Library

The Douglas County Public Library celebrates the success of its Children’s Summer Reading Program with a visit from Jacques the Magician. As a professional magician, Jacques Simard has amused and astonished audiences around the world. This free show will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave. in Minden.

The Summer Reading Finale is sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library and made possible in part by funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Nevada State Library, Archives and Public Records.

