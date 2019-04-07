Jackson confirmed on town board

A fifth member was approved for the Minden Town Board on Thursday.

Lifelong Minden resident Susie Jackson's appointment was confirmed by Douglas County commissioners.

Jackson was nominated for the position by the town board on March 27.

The daughter of Lawrence "Jake" Jacobsen, Jackson grew up and raised her own children in Minden.

She replaces board member Glen Radtke, who resigned in February.

Jackson was one of six applicants for the position, including former Clerk-Treasurer Ted Thran.

"I'm glad the town board had a difficult decision, and they obviously made the right decision," Commission Chairman Barry Penzel said before the 5-0 vote.

All five members of the town board attended Thursday's meeting.

"Growth, water and what the town board plans to do," she said of the main issues facing the town.