Jacks Valley rolls out support with a car parade

Scores of vehicles decorated with signs made their way from Jacks Valley Elementary School through Indian Hills and Sunridge on Thursday morning as students and their parents waved.

With Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and East Fork firefighters leading and bringing up the parade, it stretched along Jacks Valley Road before turning south on Valley Vista and entering the neighborhoods.

Schools have been conducting vehicle parades to help encourage students who have been participating in distance learning since the schools were shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

During the closure, students have been provided work either in packets, or from a distance to ensure students receive instruction while the schools are closed.

Schools will remain closed through the end of this school year, with graduation and other events expected to be held virtually.

On Thursday, Douglas High School announced that caps, gowns and yearbooks will be delivered sometime in the middle of May and that a plan will be posted to get them to students.

The high school’s advanced placement students met virtually on Thursday to find out how to take exams online. Advanced placement exams allow high school students to obtain college credit.