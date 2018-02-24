Jacks Valley pipeline almost legal

An agreement for an easement for a water pipeline to cross Washoe Tribe lands goes before Douglas County commissioners for approval on Thursday.

The pipeline to serve the Clear Creek project and to connect the east and west portions of the county's water utility has been in the works for years.

The mile-long section of pipeline was installed in the right-of-way of Jacks Valley Road, but the Tribe contends it doesn't accommodate the utility.

According to a memo prepared by Chief Deputy District Attorney Doug Ritchie, county staff learned the tribe was concerned about the pipeline in February 2016.

"County staff has been in discussions with the Washoe Tribe regarding their concerns and to resolve any miscommunication that occurred," Ritchie said. "Consequently a proposed resolution has been reached regarding the portions of the waterline that have been constructed on the tribal without the tribe's prior knowledge."

On Feb. 9, the tribal council approved a settlement agreement and release of claims. Under the agreement the county will pay $49,500.

Recommended Stories For You

The pipeline is funded in part by the Clear Creek project, which instead of installing a well, agreed to participate in the regional water system.

In 2014, county commissioners approved reimbursing the projects developers $1 million for work on the regional water system. The project also contributed $1 million instead of digging a well.

According to the 2014 agreement, the developer would pay the county as each lot in the 366-home project is sold.

Under the agreement, Clear Creek will pay the county 110 percent of all funds paid to construct the water line on or before July 1.

Once turned on, the pipeline will also provide fire hydrant service to the area from Alpine View to Montaña.

In December, Douglas County commissioners approved collecting $136,766 from the tribe after it went into arrears for 911 Dispatch Services.