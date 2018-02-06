Jacks Valley fire cause electrical

Firefighters responded to smoke pouring out of a home just south of Jacks Valley Road in Indian Hills on Saturday.

The first report came of a kitchen fire at around 11:30 a.m.

When East Fork firefighters arrived they found smoke coming out of the front door and the window of the home on Overlook Court.

Carson City Engine 53 arrived on scene and the Engine 12 crew made entry to quickly extinguish the fire, Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said. Investigation of the fire shows the cause is electrical. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters reported they had the fire knocked down at 11:38 a.m.

"We want to remind everyone to test their smoke detectors," Fogerson said. "This was a fortunate case where the neighbors saw the fire during its start so we could quickly extinguish the fire."