It’s breakfast time in Carson Valley

The entrance to the Main Street Gardnerville Farmers Market in Heritage Park on Wednesday.

Matt Bruback/Main Street Gardnerville

It was breakfast in Carson Valley this week with three of residents’ favorite spots open.

Woodett’s Diner, Sharkey’s and Hamdogs are all back in the mix after being closed to dining in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both Woodett’s and Sharkey’s were named the best in Carson Valley in The R-C’s 2019 Best Of poll.

Restaurants were allowed to open under Phase 1 of the coronavirus directives, but on Friday, bars that do not serve food will be reopened.

On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he was confident the casinos will be allowed to reopen on June 4. Earlier Tuesday, he canceled an in-person press conference because he may have been exposed to the virus during a tour of a workplace where someone tested positive.

Religious services and other gatherings will be limited to 50 people.

Museums, pools, movie theaters and bowling alleys will be allowed to open at half capacity.

Douglas County Historical Society President Dennis Little said the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center and the Genoa Courthouse Museum could open June 8. Carson Valley Swim Center and Ironwood Cinema are both planning to open in the near future.

County Manager Patrick Cates said the county is working on a plan to reopen some of its offices soon.

On Tuesday, a Douglas County man in his 60s tested positive for the disease, the second Douglas case in four days. On Saturday night, a Douglas County woman in her 50s tested positive.

According to Carson City Health and Human Services, which serves as Douglas County’s public health officer, there are four active cases and 25 recoveries. Carson City has had four deaths. There are four people hospitalized as a result of the virus.

Due to confidentiality concerns, where those hospitalized patients are from has not been released.

New data released showing coronavirus results in Douglas County by ZIP Code show no cases have been reported in Topaz Ranch Estates, Wellington or Glenbrook.

Most of Douglas County’s cases, 11, have been in the ZIP Code that includes Minden and most of the Johnson Lane area

Gardnerville has had four reported cases while the Gardnerville Ranchos has had three. The ZIP Code covering Indian Hills, Sunridge and Jacks Valley has also had three cases.

Genoa, Zephyr Cove and Stateline have each had two cases.

It has been a month since the Washoe County Health District started issuing results by ZIP Code, with the caveat that the results only show where those residents live, not where they contracted the virus.

The Carson health agency, which serves as Douglas County’s public health officer, doesn’t want people thinking that because their area has no cases, that means they’re immune.

Asymptomatic testing of a percent of the population of the four counties turned up one positive.

That testing was only for whether people had the virus at the time. To find out who’s had the virus will require antibody testing, which is starting in Washoe County. Washoe has randomly mailed out 1,180 invitations to residents to participate in an antibody study designed by the health district and the University of Nevada, Reno.

“At this time, Carson City Health and Human Services is discussing the possibility of offering antibody testing,” spokeswoman Jessica Rapp said on Sunday. “It is unknown if it will be a possibility based on availability of the test.”