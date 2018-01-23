It’s all in God’s hands

Psalm 127:1-5 "Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the guards watch in vain. In vain you rise early and stay up late, toiling for food to eat-for he grants sleep to those he loves. Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him, like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one's youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. They will not be put to shame when they contend with their opponents in court." NIV.

The scripture is talking about spiritual house. The only way I know to handle this text is to take it apart verse by verse.

The first verse: "Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain." Unless means "if not." In other words, if your house is not build upon the Lord's principles, then your house is in vain. The Hebrew word for vain is "naw-bah" which means foolish or hollow.

The second verse describes two types of fathers.

The first father works very long hours and doesn't get any rest, because he is too busy worrying about tomorrow. The second father is happy with what he has and can sleep at night.

The third verse describes the value of children. Children are a gift from God. Children are to learn by example.

The fourth verse speaks about children and compares them to a warrior. The time to mold children is when they are young. Teach them right from wrong. Teach your children the Bible with your lips and back it up with your life style.

Remember that your children are not yours, they are gifts from God. They are only loaned to you.

No one person has the plans for building a spiritual house. Only God has our house plans we need to trust Him. I want to encourage someone to entrust their life to God.

Is your house built upon God's Foundation?

Amen.

Pastor Ron Carter of Topaz Community Open Bible Church is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.