Is there a kingdom of darkness?

Is the Devil a real being? Does the kingdom of darkness really exist? Are there spiritual powers working against us? The bible would answer all these questions with a big “Yes”. 1 Peter 5:8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. James 4:7 Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Luke 11:18 If Satan also is divided against himself, how will his kingdom stand? Because you say I cast out demons by Beelzebub.

Notice the words he, himself, and his referring to a person or being. In Luke 11 the writer speaks of his kingdom. What kingdom is that? It is the kingdom of darkness. Eph 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. 11 Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. 12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. 13 Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

What are the devil’s goals? Jesus made it very clear in John 10:10 The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.

The second part of the verse tells us what Jesus’ goals are for us. What a contrast, and there is more! 1 John 3:8 He who does what is sinful is of the devil, because the devil has been sinning from the beginning. The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the devil’s work. 1 Timothy 1:15 Here is a trustworthy saying that deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners—of whom I am the worst.

We have a real enemy and his goal is to destroy us. The good news is we have a wonderful Savior who has provided an escape from the power of darkness and protection against his attacks. 2 Peter 1:3 His divine power has given us everything we need for life and godliness through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness.

In these uncertain and volatile times, it is comforting to know that our God in not unaware and He will take care of His people. Even when the enemy insights riots and lawlessness, the Lord will raise up a standard of protection.

Isaiah 59:19 So shall they fear The name of the Lord from the west, And His glory from the rising of the sun; When the enemy comes in like a flood, The Spirit of the Lord will lift up a standard against him.

Be blessed and know that our God has it all under his control.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.