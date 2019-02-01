Introduction to handguns Feb. 8

Integritas will be hosting a First Shots Introduction to Handguns 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the Douglas County Shooting Range, 875 Dump Road.

"We are getting many requests for CCW instruction but know that not everyone is ready or willing to get a concealed carry license, so we are offering an introduction and safety event to those who want to learn the basics and be safe" said Integritas Owner-Instructor Amber Carrillo.

Carrillo said the company will provide everything needed including firearms for use at the event, ammunition, targets, eye and ear protection, as well as a goodie bag from some of their sponsors. Participants will be using our Ruger .22lr handguns.

"We cover safety and the basics of handling handguns," she said.

The cost is $10 plus the $2 cash fee to enter the range.

Integritas also offers other courses from beginner to advanced with all types of firearms.

"We have a personal and home security seminar called Hard Target that covers many options for safety," Carrillo said. "We schedule private classes and corporate events, we also have certified armorers and offer repair, cleaning, and service for our customers guns. We are a licensed FFL and facilitate secure transfers of firearms. Our mission is to minimize fear and increase respect and enjoyment of firearms through complete education and training."