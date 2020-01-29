Injured paraglider rescued above Genoa

A Nevada Division of Forestry crew member and an injured paraglider are airlifted off a mountain above Walley's Hot Springs in Genoa on Wednesday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

A paraglider was rescued from a mountain above Walley’s Hot Springs on Wednesday morning.

East Fork medics and Douglas County Search & Rescue personnel hiked up to the 36-year-old man.

The paraglider crashed on the hill around 8:30 a.m. above the Genoa sandpits across from the Hot Springs. A second paraglider was able to climb up the hill and reported the victim had several broken bones. Neither of them could get down due to the loose rock on the hillside.

Three helicopters responded to the incident, including one from the Nevada Division of Forestry, the California Highway Patrol and Care Flight.

Rescuers carried the paraglider, who was reportedly also suffering from a possible concussion up to the ridge where an NDF crew members was dropped off to help load the victim into a special stretcher.

The NDF helicopter then airlifted the paraglider off the mountain and down to Foothill Lane where he was transferred to Care Flight, which took him to Renown Regional Medical Center.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies closed Foothill Road for just over an hour for the flight operations.