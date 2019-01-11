Information sought on James Road homicide investigation

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help in investigating a homicide that occurred on James Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos on Wednesday night or early Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Connie Koontz, 56, of Gardnerville.

During this timeframe an unknown suspect entered the residence and killed Koontz. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. At this time the suspect still remains unidentified and remains a threat to the community.

The Sheriff's Office is asking you to be vigilant in locking all of your doors and windows and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Any persons with information may contact Secret Witness or Investigator Ryan Young at 775-782-9926 or email: ryoung@douglasnv.us