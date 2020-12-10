Informal parade of lights set for Saturday

Dallas Harmon's float will be part of a light parade through Minden and Gardnerville on Saturday evening.

Dallas Harmon/Special to The R-C

Residents will be holding a charge of the light parade 6 p.m. Saturday from Douglas High School to Lampe Park.

Parade organizer Dallas Harmon has been hosting smaller parades through the neighborhoods after the Parade of Lights was canceled due to the coronavirus surge.

“We have a big one set up for this weekend from Douglas High to Lampe Park,” he said. “We’re hoping to have a big turnout.”

He said Santa will be bringing up the rear of the parade, just like the Parade of Lights.

Harmon is encouraging residents to decorate their vehicles and join the parade 4:30 p.m. at Douglas High School.

Harmon said there will be a $250 Visa card for best float.

The parade route will follow County Road and then onto Wildrose Drive to Spruce Street and up Douglas Avenue to Centerville and then over to Waterloo Lane.

By sticking to the back streets, the parade hearkens back to the original Parade of Lights in 1996.

Chaired by Corner Post Manager Leesa Hanson, the original parade started at the old Douglas County Senior Center and rolled along the back streets of Gardnerville and Minden before wrapping up at Lampe Park.

This year would have been the 25th annual Parade of Lights with the theme the 25 days of Christmas.

In lieu of the parade, the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a decorating contest.

Applications are due to the chamber by Dec. 18, with judging conducted on Dec. 20.

Prizes for best holiday door, most creative, people’s choice and best of show are on offer. The chamber asks participants to tag them on Facebook.

Applications are available at carsonvalleynv.org, under the calendar of events.

The Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center has opened its Christmas Tree decorating contest.The trees are set up in the main gallery at 1477 Main St. in Gardnerville.