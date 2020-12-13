Informal parade lights up towns

An informal version of the Parade of Lights on Saturday drew at least 40 participants and hundreds of spectators.

The parade through Minden and Gardnerville was the culmination of a series of smaller parades through neighborhoods in the week since the Parade of Lights was cancelled.

The parade left Douglas High School at 6 p.m. and wrapped up by 7 p.m. at Lampe Park after traveling the back streets of Minden and Gardnerville.

While Saturday night was chilly, residents took advantage of the mild weather to turn out and watch the parade.

Several had fire pits and outdoor heaters going as they watched the decorated vehicles go by.

Both participants and spectators wished each other a Merry Christmas.

A similar parade is planned for Topaz Ranch Estates on Dec. 19.