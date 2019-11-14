Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Day at Carson City children’s museum Saturday

Christine Brandon is the new executive director of the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada.

If You Go What: First Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Day When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada, 813 N. Carson St. Cost: Free

A new annual event is coming to the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada.

The first Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Day is free and open to the public on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Carson Street museum.

The museum is partnering with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California to present a day of demonstrations, dancing and food.

There will be acorn soup making using grinding rocks, traditional Wašiw cloth dressed for dress up, fish/trap making, basket weaving, Wašiw songs, pinenut gathering, storytelling, a traditional Wašiw home to visit, and more.

The idea for the event originated with the museum’s board of directors.

“The board decided to host Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Day because November is National Native American Month and we wanted to highlight the rich heritage and culture of our local Washoe Tribe,” said Casey Gilles, president of the museum’s board.

The tribe was pleased to take part.

“We think it’s a good way to introduce children and adults to the different cultures,” of Nevada’s many tribes, said Herman Fillmore, culture/language resources director, Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. “We hope its the first of many events.”

Fillmore said that while the focus will be on Washoe traditions dance groups from other tribes will also be featured.

Christine Brandon, the museum’s new executive director, sees the event as part of the museum’s mandate.

“My vision for the museum is to expand on the foundation already in place and upgrade its visibility in the community and region,” she said. “I want make it more of a community place and more available with more events like Indigenous People’s Heritage Day.”

The event is sponsored by Silver State Government.