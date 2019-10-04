Indian Creek campground closes for season Oct. 15

The Bureau of Land Management, Sierra Front Field Office, announces the Oct. 15 seasonal closing of the BLM campground adjacent to Indian Creek Reservoir in Alpine County, Calif. Indian Creek Campground will close at 1 p.m.

The campground will be closed throughout the winter, with a tentative scheduled reopening in May 2020. The east side of Indian Creek Reservoir will remain available for access off the entry road maintained by Alpine County (weather permitting).

As of March 2018, customers have been able to reserve select campground sites at Indian Creek Campground on Recreation.gov, a one-stop resource for reservations, trip planning and information for recreation facilities and activities offered by the BLM and many other federal agencies. Beginning early 2019, Indian Creek Campground customers can use Recreation.gov to reserve any site in the campground including the group camp area; there will be no first come first serve sites available in 2019. Tent and RV sites can be reserved six months in advance and the group site 12 months in advance.

Recreation.gov is the largest outdoor recreation reservation service in the U.S. with over 60,000 facilities at over 2500 field locations. Recreation.gov offers advance reservations for federal facilities and activities such as individual campsites, cabins and lookouts, group campsites, tours, picnic shelters, and wilderness permits.

For more information, contact the BLM Sierra Front Field Office at (775) 885-6000.