Slideshow: Independent parades observe Carson Valley Fourth
In Johnson Lane it was cars, while Minden saw more equine processions carrying flags in observance of Independence Day.
There just wasn’t one vehicle parade through the northern Carson Valley neighborhood, with small groups of vehicles besides the larger collection, that included some classic vehicles.
Members of the Battle Born Mounted Posse made their way up County Road in Minden in honor of the day.
Valley parks were popular destinations as residents held barbecues.