Incumbents retain seats on ditch committee

Longevity was the key to an appointment on the Douglas County Water Conveyance Advisory Committee on Monday night.

Four ranchers sought three seats on the Ditch Committee, which helps protect Carson Valley's manmade waterways.

Incumbents Fred Stodieck, Dennis Jensen, and Russell Scossa and challenger Barbara Byington all applied for the board.

Jensen was the only one missing from commissioners' interview process, but his service on the committee since its beginning weighed in his favor, commissioners said.

Byington served as Douglas County Assessor before retiring and said her property along Genoa Lane was last along the ditch that serves it.

On Tuesday, the decision making got a little easier with only two incumbents seeking one of four open seats on the Airport Advisory Board.

Recommended Stories For You

Bill Driscoll and Alexandra Kingzett are up for the board.

Four people are applying for three seats on the Parks & Recreation Committee.

Gary Dove is looking to be reappointed to his seat as a Carson Valley representative on the board. Former Parks Superintendent Craig Burnside is seeking the other Carson Valley seat.

Lake Tahoe residents Michael Plansky and Cherise Smith are vying for the one Tahoe seat on the panel.

Incumbents Bob Cook and Robert Rittenhouse are seeking to keep their seats on the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife.

Gardnerville resident Michael Xavier is also seeking appointment to the board.

Commissioners will wrap up 6 p.m. today with appointments to the Board of Equalization, the Senior Services Advisory Council and the Genoa Historic District Commission.

All three of those boards have an equal number of open seats and applicants.