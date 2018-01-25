Incline man killed in Mono wreck

An Incline Village man was killed Wednesday night in a single vehicle collision on Highway 395 south of Lee Vining.

Nels Hansen, 26, was northbound on the highway near the Highway 120 east turnoff at 7:30 p.m. when his Subaru traveled across two lanes and into the median.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Subaru overturned and Hansen was ejected.

"Emergency personnel responded to the scene and lifesaving measures were administered; however, Hansen succumbed to his injuries," according to the CHP. "Hansen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision."

Hansen was an Army National Guard member serving on a helicopter.

He is a 2009 graduate of Incline Village High School.