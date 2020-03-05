Impairment suspected in fatal collision

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision that occurred around 9 p.m. Friday on Highway 395 at Johnson Lane.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved with a rollover, with someone thrown from one of them.

The northbound lanes of Highway 395 were closed for at least two hours while the wreckage was cleared and members of the NHP’s Major Incident Response Team conducted their preliminary investigation.

Troopers suspect that the responsible driver was impaired.

The northbound lanes of Johnson Lane are controlled by a traffic signal. The fatality will be the third in Carson Valley so far this year. All three involved impaired drivers, according to the NHP.

No one was injured in a truck fire and explosion that rattled windows in Stateline early Monday morning.

Tahoe-Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said a 3 a.m. brake fire set off a brake pod on a semi.

Water from dousing the blaze froze on the road, which had to be sanded.