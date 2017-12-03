Icy Highway 50 causing spin-outs

Slick conditions on Highway 50 along Lake Tahoe prompted several noninjury wrecks near Glenbrook on Sunday morning.

Douglas County deputies reported icy conditions on the highway north of Cave Rock and near Elks Point.

Chains or snow tires are required on highways around Nevada's portion of Lake Tahoe.

According to a Nevada Department of Transportation gauge at Cave Rock the highway temperature was right at freezing at 10 a.m.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported receiving 4 inches of snow over 48 hours on Sunday morning, bringing the week's total to 9 inches.

A trace of snow was reported in Minden overnight, with .06 inches of total precipitation, bringing the total for the year up to 20 inches.

The snow level was down to 5,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service. A quick storm brought moisture and high winds to Western Nevada on Sunday morning.

Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded a 48 mph wind gust at 6:30 a.m.

The weather for Monday is expected to be sunny but breezy, with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Forecasters are predicting a high pressure system will build, bringing low elevation inversions and decreased air quality to the Valley.

While dry, there might be enough moisture from this weekend's storm to bring freezing fog to the Valley.