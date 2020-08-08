I am the way, the truth, and the love

Jesus said, “I am the light of the world” (John 8:12) and added in John 14, “I am the way, the truth, and the light.” (John 14:6) Two questions for today. Is He? And, shouldn’t we be? I believe that many will see “the light” by first discovering the love.

A scholar of Jesus’ day asked, “Which is the greatest commandment? Jesus replied, “love God with all your heart, soul, and mind.” He added, “there is a second that belongs-goes with it” (like a twin). “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Mt. 22:37-40)

Love your neighbor … as yourself. That may be the first challenge … your neighbor is the second and greatest. Jesus calls us to a brother hood and a sisterhood as believers in many ways closer the ones born by our parents. But that pesky neighbor – demonstrator may be more than we can handle. If we’re not fully happy with ourselves and within ourselves, we will be handicapped at fully loving our neighbor.

One way to show neighbors love, and show God we’re learning our lesson, is to do three things. When frustrated, unsettled, even angered by what we see in our world, I believe we must PRAY … PRAY … and then PRAY. Not a condemning accusatory prayer, “God help them!” – but say a prayer of hope that the love of God finds them as more of His love finds us. Easy for me to say? No … it isn’t, because I struggle with anger and frustration when I see what’s happening in our country.

Recognizing his flaws and failures, King David called on God, “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.” (Psa. 51:10) I need to sing more often the prayer of a familiar song, “Change my heart O God, make it ever true. Change my heart O God, may I be like You.”

If your father were Bill Gates and your computer broke, where would you turn? If Stradivari were your dad and your violin string snapped, to whom would you go? Is God’s Spirit saying to you and me, “I got this?” As some may pray, “God help us!!!” We pray, as Jesus taught us, “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth just as it is in heaven.” Those words mean we entrust our world into the hands of the “King of Kings” (slightly higher authority than the President, Congress, and the Senate). It means we leave Him in charge of determining the outcome of this world and the people in His Godly way – not as we would if we were left in charge.

Is our need too great? “God is able to provide us with every blessing in abundance.” (2 Cor. 9:8) God already has a plan. He can be trusted. Remember God’s promise? “If we humble ourselves and pray, He will heal our land” (2 Chron, 7:14) Jesus said we are called to be like “a light like a city set upon a hill.” (Mt. 5:14) Let’s go to Him. “By his mighty power at work within us, He is able to accomplish infinitely more than we would ever dare to ask or hope.” (Eph 3:20). Will you join me, in praying that we may be “the light” of love, as well as those “on the hill” of our country?

Pastor Bill Baltz is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.