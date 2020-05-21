Hurrah! Carson Valley Days parade OK

The annual Carson Valley Days Parade will take place as scheduled on June 13, the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club announced Thursday.

“After many months of planning and patiently waiting, the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club is thankful to announce the plans for this year’s Carson Valley Days,” Parade Chairman Tim Provost said after Douglas County commissioners approved their outdoor festival permit.

“Out of concern for health this year we are not able to host any events at Lampe Park,” Provost said. “We do apologize to our community for not being able to provide the full Carson Valley Days experience, however, we are still dedicated to providing an enjoyable distraction to our community for at least one morning this June. Our membership looks forward to hosting a full event in the future our community can be proud of.”

The club has organized the parade every year since 1946. This is the 110th anniversary of the first Carson Valley Day, put on in 1910 by Valley residents to celebrate Carson Valley’s agricultural heritage.

Under restrictions required by the coronavirus outbreak, parade entrants will need to remain in their vehicles.

“Flatbed, trailer, and walking entries will be prohibited,” Provost said. “Spectators will be able to watch the parade from the comfort of their own vehicle. Our club will provide more information as we get closer to the event date as more information becomes available and more discussions with county officials are completed.”

Anyone with questions regarding entering this year’s parade should contact Parade Co-Chairmen Kory Swift swiftkor@gmail.com or Tim Provost tjprovost16@gmail.com.